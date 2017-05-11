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All Photos/doors/door type : sliding/door type : folding

Doors Sliding Door Type Folding Door Type Design Photos and Ideas

At the rear of the new addition, large folding glass doors open the cooking and dining spaces up to the outside.
Natural light brightens the living areas when the glazed doors to the terrace are opened.
A spectacular southeast-facing view greets guests in the great room. Full-height Fleetwood glazed doors pivot open to connect the living spaces with nature outside.