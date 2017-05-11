Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/doors/door type : folding/material : wood

Doors Folding Door Type Wood Design Photos and Ideas

Behind the dining room table, another set of multi-paneled folding glass doors open to the backyard Zen garden—complete with a reflecting pool and waterfall.
A single doorway leads inside, where warm wood finishes reflect natural light.
The roof of the home consists of thermo-insulated sandwich roof panels with skylight perforations and solar panels, and the ceilings have integrated lighting and ceiling fans to help increase air flow as necessary.
At the rear of the new addition, large folding glass doors open the cooking and dining spaces up to the outside.
Bi-fold doors on either side of the wedge-shaped patio open the dining area and living room up to the outdoors.
The exterior walls on the first floor of Virginia House by 2712 / Asociados are painted in a dark, neutral color that contrasts with the bright illuminated interiors and sunny yellow front door.
IF House - Photo 03
"The buildings recall the agricultural forms of the local built environment, but as is our nature in our designs, we sought to take that context and evolve it to a more emphatic modern language. We sought to design something that was exquisitely proportioned in a quiet, agricultural way." –Tom Kundig, Design Principal
An attentive sensitivity to site played into nearly every aspect of both the exterior andinterior spaces of the home. Architect Peter Rose collaborated with landscape architect Michael Van Valkenburgh, who worked to craft and maintain the wild, organic feel of the environs. Will Parry, a local builder, custom-fabricated all of the sustainably harvested Spanish cedar-and-glass windows and skylights throughout. Here, a vertical-swinging window at the end of the entry hallway opens directly to a lush expanse of vegetation.
The exterior wood slat doors can fold inwards like wings to create eave-like shelters.
Floor-to-ceiling wood-framed glazing frames views of the outdoors.
The doors close flush against the facade.
The original apartment, located in the Grazia district, was dark and disjointed. Built in the early twentieth century, it had been partitioned into small rooms that were connected by shadowy hallways. The impression of the architect, Carles Enrich, was that the apartment's potential had been