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All Photos/doors/cabinets : wood

Doors Wood Cabinets Design Photos and Ideas

There are two zones in the house. One side, which the architects refer to as the "buffer zone," faces north, capturing the sunlight in the winter and pulling it into the house. In the summer, it traps the harsh sun so less gets into the living space. Edible planters adorn the wall.