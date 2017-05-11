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All Photos/dining/lighting : wall/lighting : floor

Dining Room Wall Lighting Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
The team dropped the ceiling slightly and added soundproofing to protect the rooms above from noise and added a fireplace with an olive tile surround—"because it's the Catskills,
A coffee nook (featuring the same teal-blue tiles as the backsplash) is built into a corner of the kitchen next to the pantry, with a framed view of the eucalyptus trees that surround the home.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
The open plan in the pavilion-like structure allows an “unblocked view to the river from anywhere inside,” says the firm.
Polished concrete floors with integrated radiant heating are used throughout the home, while the walls are lined with white-painted wood planks.