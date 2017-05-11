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All Photos/dining/lighting : wall/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Wall Lighting Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
The corner of the dining space features a built-in study nook with integrated lighting and storage. The bespoke joinery, along with the new windows and doors, was one of the most costly parts of the project. The newly located stair wraps around the back of the dining room.
“We kept the existing layout, but removed original cabinets above the peninsula of the kitchen to create a more open, airy space,” Lyndsay says.
The main dining area in The House features a simple white dining table surrounded by black-painted chairs. The generous windows flood the space with natural light.
Thonet chairs surround a table from Made by Morgen, and the pendant is by Cult Design. The dining room cedes to an exterior terrace.
The view from the kitchen-dining room shows the glassed-in, central garden lightwell, accessible via large sliders.
A smaller, more casual dining space in the pantry is separated from the main dining room by a colored glass screen.
The tea room overlooks a petite outdoor space. Chen’s eye for scale guided the home’s build as well. "Bob’s father is a carpenter. He has been observing lines since he was a little boy," says Guang. "He is extremely sensitive when it comes to corners and lines."
Intimate, wood-clad main rooms create a cohesive atmosphere.
"We were influenced by Scandinavian style, but a white box with modern furniture would not have been right for us,” says resident Alya Shipilova.
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
Interior apartment
Shumaker Design + Build Associates honed in on natural light, rich tones, and earthy materials to update this Chicago kitchen. The renovated kitchen now boasts a ten-foot-long banquette paired with a West Elm table, offering seating for everything from quick breakfasts to grand dinners.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
“We played with the ceiling forms to create spaces within the overall space, while soft natural light is introduced into the depths of the home with skylights,” says Lisa Breeze. The dining room of Coburg House takes advantage of this to stunning effect.
Now, a ten-foot long banquette fronted with a West Elm table anchors the eating alcove across from the island, and beckons visitors to have a sit. The family hosts everything from holiday get-togethers, to school and company functions in their new space. "We wanted to make everybody feel welcome," says Shondi.
The open kitchen faces a wall of above-counter windows that let in plenty of light. The dining table maintains the material palette of wood and black.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
An Enzo Mari gorilla print hangs over the breakfast table, flanked by Erich Ginder fabric sconces. Overhead, a handful of Michael Anastassiades fixtures from The Future Perfect offers ample task lighting.
Light pine finishes make the interiors feel airy and spacious.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The open plan in the pavilion-like structure allows an “unblocked view to the river from anywhere inside,” says the firm.
Screen Porch
The bar, topped in Amazonite Quartzite and complemented by mirrors, wood, and seating reminiscent of a diner, is a highlight of the space.
Modern lighting, including Ross Gardam's Polar wall lamp, provides contrast with the historic architecture.
The pendant light is by Pepe & Carols while the banana light is from Urban Outfitters. The table and chairs were a thrifted find as was the antique rug.
interior house
Young took cues from the home's architecture to refine the space while filling it with fresh decor. The floors are brick laid in sand, while large plank wood ceilings lie overhead. Adding to the neutral palette, the dining room is teeming with textures.
The kitchen table and chairs are from West Elm.
Italian comfort food meets vintage, club-like interiors at the Old Yellowstone Garage. With mountain facing views and an outdoor patio, and upscale mountain furnishings, this restaurant on site is an ideal location to enjoy good eats with a great view.
The table in the dining area folds down to make a bed; however, Bonnie says that the family actually prefers to sleep together in the convertible sofa area.
The dining space is located at the front of the trailer. The chevron flooring is Oak Fortress Rochesta by Kaindl and the upholstery is by Joybird.
View of dining area and outdoor porch in the trees by Low Design Office
The new kitchen-living area is spanned by a 25-foot steel beam.
The bar’s theatrical, art deco atmosphere is complimented by vintage glassware, and cocktails named after The Savoy’s former celebrity guests.
On the upper level, underneath a domed roof, sleeping areas and a bathroom allow guests to once again enjoy views of the mountains—this time from under a rain shower.
When you visit The Distillery, you’ll find GinTonica on the first floor, a Spanish-inspired bar and kitchen that celebrates Spain’s connection to juniper. You can try a number of different experimental takes on the Gin and Tonic, which is served in a traditional Copa de Balón—a balloon goblet glass.
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
The Pierre | Olson Kundig
Cozy family room off of the kitchen with a custom built in eating area and sofa.
living room
Dining Room and Kitchen - Entrance