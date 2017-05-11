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All Photos/dining/lighting : wall/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Wall Lighting Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
A coffee nook (featuring the same teal-blue tiles as the backsplash) is built into a corner of the kitchen next to the pantry, with a framed view of the eucalyptus trees that surround the home.
The corner of the dining space features a built-in study nook with integrated lighting and storage. The bespoke joinery, along with the new windows and doors, was one of the most costly parts of the project. The newly located stair wraps around the back of the dining room.
The view from the kitchen-dining room shows the glassed-in, central garden lightwell, accessible via large sliders.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
Larger models include more floor space for living, dining, or extra beds.
“We did a lot of things for us that some clients are hesitant to do, like shou sugi ban. Our idea is that the house and materials will weather over time. They will change, but that’s part of the beauty of it,” says Maria. Here, the double wall lamps are by DCW Editions. Real Good Chairs in copper line by Blu Dot surround the wooden table by Ethnicraft.
A black-and-white-striped epoxy “rug” defines the dining area. “The choice of the epoxy floor of the room was a consequence of the client's request for a ‘material without slits and easy to clean, like a painting,’” says the firm.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
On the other side of the bar on the second floor is the light-filled Conservatory, which occupies a three-story, glass atrium on the building’s street-facing side. Across from the glass is a teeming plant wall inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. At night, a DJ booth descends into the space and encourages an evening lounge atmosphere.
A lovely breakfast nook has been cleverly built into the corner of the kitchen.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
Stephen Wright paintings.
Young took cues from the home's architecture to refine the space while filling it with fresh decor. The floors are brick laid in sand, while large plank wood ceilings lie overhead. Adding to the neutral palette, the dining room is teeming with textures.
dining, kitchen and "bed- sized" bed room and golden bell.
The living-room and the terrace
The "Common Area