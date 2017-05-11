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All Photos/dining/lighting : wall/furniture : bench

Dining Room Wall Lighting Bench Design Photos and Ideas

In the sun room dining extension, the exposed brick that was formerly on the exterior was left in place. The light fixture is custom. The Marianne Tablecloth is by Autumn Sonata and the Juniper Chair is by Sun at Six.
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
The table in the kitchen dining area was crafted from leftover Douglas fir boards and the built-in bench is made from Douglas fir plywood. Ribbed white ceramic wall tile provides contrasting texture.
The Solo chairs in the dining area are by Studio Nitzan Cohen.
“We kept the existing layout, but removed original cabinets above the peninsula of the kitchen to create a more open, airy space,” Lyndsay says.
In the Swiss village of Andermatt, Jonathan Tuckey Design reimagined a 1620 structure as a residence, rental space, and bar.
Emerald cushions from Atelier Furniture line a window seat. The wall light is also Cult Design and the side table is Hay.
Thonet chairs surround a table from Made by Morgen, and the pendant is by Cult Design. The dining room cedes to an exterior terrace.
The view from the kitchen-dining room shows the glassed-in, central garden lightwell, accessible via large sliders.
Sand-blasted cafesina marble flooring adds textural interest and is used throughout the kitchen, dining room (pictured), living room, and covered terrace.
A smaller, more casual dining space in the pantry is separated from the main dining room by a colored glass screen.
Designer Matthew Welsh Weinberger was introduced to the owners of the skoolie by a mutual friend after he saw some furniture and built-in work Welsh Weinberger had done in his own home. It was the first built project at this scale that he had taken on professionally.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
In the dining area, CH23 chairs by Carl Hansen &amp; Søn join a table with a Pedrali base.
The L-shaped lot—and the decision to create a private courtyard and patio—made the kitchen and dining space the natural hub of the ground floor. Sweet installed full-length cabinetry on the western wall for storage, and included a wood niche for convenience.
Shumaker Design + Build Associates honed in on natural light, rich tones, and earthy materials to update this Chicago kitchen. The renovated kitchen now boasts a ten-foot-long banquette paired with a West Elm table, offering seating for everything from quick breakfasts to grand dinners.
This renovated 1965 Airstream Overlander Land Yacht elevates #vanlife with midcentury-inspired furnishings. While the roving home is reminiscent of a Wes Anderson film, it maintains a streamlined sense of minimalism with furnishings that fold away to create space in the compact vehicle. Custom fabricator Eoin Murphy and designer Robin Grundy-Murphy designed this airstream with entertaining in mind. A magazine rack found originally on the wall of the Airstream was replicated at the bottom of the dining banquette—which also converts into a double bed.
A black-and-white-striped epoxy “rug” defines the dining area. “The choice of the epoxy floor of the room was a consequence of the client's request for a ‘material without slits and easy to clean, like a painting,’” says the firm.
Outdoor tranquility is found while dining on one of the picnic tables or unwinding in a hammock.
Now, a ten-foot long banquette fronted with a West Elm table anchors the eating alcove across from the island, and beckons visitors to have a sit. The family hosts everything from holiday get-togethers, to school and company functions in their new space. "We wanted to make everybody feel welcome," says Shondi.
The front pentagon of the cabin contains the main living space; the rear pentagon has two bedrooms and a drying room. It sleeps 10 people, with space for 16 during the day.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The handmade kitchen features recycled materials by Smile Plastics. The doors and countertops are made of yogurt containers—and they even contain little flecks of silver from the lids.
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.
An Enzo Mari gorilla print hangs over the breakfast table, flanked by Erich Ginder fabric sconces. Overhead, a handful of Michael Anastassiades fixtures from The Future Perfect offers ample task lighting.
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
Floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides of the living area create the illusion of a continuous, open space. Concrete floors help with passive cooling.
The dining area looks out to the green backyard.
A dining nook features a green Settle bench by Sue Skeen for The New Craftsmen.
Stephen Wright paintings.
interior house
The pitch of the roof of the new addition was left exposed to create a more voluminous feel.
In the restaurant San Morello, a palette of soft brown, white, and blue is amplified by soaring window panels.
The rooms also include custom lounge chairs, tables, spring pole lamps, and rattan chairs.
Inside the American Son restaurant
Just off the spacious lobby lies the restaurant Breva, which features white-oak floors and green leather banquettes. An ode to Basque Country, the restaurant is helmed by four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Casey Lane. French doors extend seating onto the sidewalk, activating the front of the historic hotel for the first time since its inception.
Italian comfort food meets vintage, club-like interiors at the Old Yellowstone Garage. With mountain facing views and an outdoor patio, and upscale mountain furnishings, this restaurant on site is an ideal location to enjoy good eats with a great view.
An eating area and window seat are washed with light.
A four-person dining table is sited near the large picture window on the wider end of the house.
Working together with local designers and artisans, GLVDK Studio created and selected furnishings inspired by Japanese design and crafted with Mexican materials.
The table in the dining area folds down to make a bed; however, Bonnie says that the family actually prefers to sleep together in the convertible sofa area.
The dining space is located at the front of the trailer. The chevron flooring is Oak Fortress Rochesta by Kaindl and the upholstery is by Joybird.
In the Library, built-in bookcases and a long banquette (upholstered in Kravet’s Versailles Velvet fabric, color E25600) were installed on the far side of the room.
The Library, which serves as a dining room at the inn, was given a bold color scheme. The walls and paneling were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey Blue, and the ceiling was given a lighter shade. The Dallas Chandelier from Arteriors adds a sleek, contemporary edge to the space.
Behind the library wall, and beyond the switchback staircase is a kitchen and dining area that opens out to a streamlined courtyard with herringbone brickwork floor.
In the dining room next to the study is a deep window seat inserted on the north side of the home that overlooks the outdoor deck.
The architects regularized the asymmetry of the longitudinal walls with two lateral, built-in benches that accommodate the spatial discrepancies with their extensions.
Plenty of nooks and alcoves provide intimate spaces within a relatively large house.
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