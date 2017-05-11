All Photos/dining/lighting : wall/floors : terrazzo

6 Dining Room Wall Lighting Terrazzo Floors Design Photos And Ideas

While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
Highly customized planter shelving and two-seater booths ground this wall in the cafe.
Inside the American Son restaurant
“All spaces, both internal and external, were restored and designed to accommodate all the new features of the hotel with harmony and comfort,” says Marina.
Terra Máe is the hotel’s restaurant that describes itself as being New American with an adventurous spirit and an often locally-sourced menu.

