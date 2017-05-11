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All Photos/dining/lighting : wall/floors : medium hardwood

Dining Room Wall Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow &amp; Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert &amp; Fils Waldorf Double.
The wet bar was given a custom cherry top, and the couple added wall molding for texture.
The Solo chairs in the dining area are by Studio Nitzan Cohen.
As part of the remodel, Hatch crafted the original facade of the 1860s cottage to serve as a central architectural feature in the encompassing new structure.
Usually hidden from direct view, cove lighting provides uplighting along the edges of a room onto the ceiling.
The cabins, which are available to rent on AirBnB, are outfitted with all the basic essentials needed for a private getaway.
“We kept the existing layout, but removed original cabinets above the peninsula of the kitchen to create a more open, airy space,” Lyndsay says.
The custom dining table is paired with Mars dining chairs covered in Maharam wool by Konstantin Grcic.
A custom bronze-and-aluminum dining table that MKCA co-designed with Rush Design folds down from the wall in front of the built-in banquette.
Large sliding doors, corner windows, and covered decks blur the boundary between indoors and out.
The team squared-off the bay window to form a new bump-out, which made room for the banquette to extend along the wall.
Relocating the entry further down the wall created room for a banquette with display shelving above. The scalloped detail at the shelf ends is something that Dyer introduced and which is repeated throughout, in honor of the home’s Victorian origins.
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
The dining area features Apple Green DAX chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
The light-filled lobby has a vintage vibe and centers around Dóttir, an Icelandic-themed restaurant that is open for three meals a day.
Shumaker Design + Build Associates honed in on natural light, rich tones, and earthy materials to update this Chicago kitchen. The renovated kitchen now boasts a ten-foot-long banquette paired with a West Elm table, offering seating for everything from quick breakfasts to grand dinners.
“We played with the ceiling forms to create spaces within the overall space, while soft natural light is introduced into the depths of the home with skylights,” says Lisa Breeze. The dining room of Coburg House takes advantage of this to stunning effect.
Now, a ten-foot long banquette fronted with a West Elm table anchors the eating alcove across from the island, and beckons visitors to have a sit. The family hosts everything from holiday get-togethers, to school and company functions in their new space. "We wanted to make everybody feel welcome," says Shondi.
Jennifer sits at a vintage Bruno Mathsson Maria dining table in the kitchen.
Floor-to-ceiling windows pull the outdoors in.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
Full-height French doors topped with clerestory windows flood the open space with natural light.
A lovely breakfast nook has been cleverly built into the corner of the kitchen.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The pendant light is by Pepe & Carols while the banana light is from Urban Outfitters. The table and chairs were a thrifted find as was the antique rug.
The old wooden ceiling beams in the dining room were purchased from a local Amish farmer and painted white. Warm timbers tie the home together.
Designed by Dratler Duthoit, this apartment greets visitors with an illuminated central living space.
The dining room.
The kitchen table and chairs are from West Elm.
The family gathers at an early prototype of the Achilles table from the Pinch collection. Surrounding it are chairs that were designed by Russell and produced by Ercol for London’s Holland Park School. The couple built the doors and windows themselves.
Just off the spacious lobby lies the restaurant Breva, which features white-oak floors and green leather banquettes. An ode to Basque Country, the restaurant is helmed by four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Casey Lane. French doors extend seating onto the sidewalk, activating the front of the historic hotel for the first time since its inception.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
Flanked by walls of glass, the dining room features a Mimi London table and Holly Hunt dining chairs. The light fixture is by Lianne Gold for Ralph Pucci.
An eating area and window seat are washed with light.
The table in the dining area folds down to make a bed; however, Bonnie says that the family actually prefers to sleep together in the convertible sofa area.
The dining space is located at the front of the trailer. The chevron flooring is Oak Fortress Rochesta by Kaindl and the upholstery is by Joybird.
View of dining area and outdoor porch in the trees by Low Design Office
In the Library, built-in bookcases and a long banquette (upholstered in Kravet’s Versailles Velvet fabric, color E25600) were installed on the far side of the room.
The Library, which serves as a dining room at the inn, was given a bold color scheme. The walls and paneling were painted in Farrow & Ball’s Stiffkey Blue, and the ceiling was given a lighter shade. The Dallas Chandelier from Arteriors adds a sleek, contemporary edge to the space.
The pavilion relates to the original house in the exterior framework, as both use white-painted timber. Glass doors retract for full outdoor access.
"This formal gesture is then expressed in the interior volumes," says Ong. "Every room has a subtle distinction with its use of materials and levels; each space then has its own sense of individuality, allowing each room to be connected while remaining distinct."
Plenty of nooks and alcoves provide intimate spaces within a relatively large house.
A screen of wooden posts marks the entrance and continues from the exterior to the interior.
Kauri flooring to the raised living area delineates the living space, while the kitchen and dining spaces are defined by a diamond-ground concrete floor, lowered to be level with the timber decking to the adjacent courtyards.
The paneling on the bar is Mutina Rombini tiles by Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec.
Another intricately detailed wood-burning fireplace graces the dining room.
When you visit The Distillery, you’ll find GinTonica on the first floor, a Spanish-inspired bar and kitchen that celebrates Spain’s connection to juniper. You can try a number of different experimental takes on the Gin and Tonic, which is served in a traditional Copa de Balón—a balloon goblet glass.
Level 3 dining area
Dining room
Light pours into the Ankneys’ living/dining area with its clear pine plywood ceiling, clear-finish MDF paneling on the walls, and reclaimed-fir flooring.
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