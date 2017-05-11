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All Photos/dining/lighting : wall/floors : marble

Dining Room Wall Lighting Marble Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Sand-blasted cafesina marble flooring adds textural interest and is used throughout the kitchen, dining room (pictured), living room, and covered terrace.
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
On the other side of the bar on the second floor is the light-filled Conservatory, which occupies a three-story, glass atrium on the building’s street-facing side. Across from the glass is a teeming plant wall inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. At night, a DJ booth descends into the space and encourages an evening lounge atmosphere.
In the restaurant San Morello, a palette of soft brown, white, and blue is amplified by soaring window panels.