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All Photos/dining/lighting : wall/floors : dark hardwood

Dining Room Wall Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The tea room overlooks a petite outdoor space. Chen’s eye for scale guided the home’s build as well. "Bob’s father is a carpenter. He has been observing lines since he was a little boy," says Guang. "He is extremely sensitive when it comes to corners and lines."
Intimate, wood-clad main rooms create a cohesive atmosphere.
The architects removed decorative wood beams and wood paneling, and raised the ceiling to reveal a bright, open space. The existing fireplace mantle was swapped out for Bolection molding, a minimal-yet-traditional profile that allows more space for wall art. Hendricks installed the sconces and Noguchi lantern above the clients' wood table and chairs.
The charred reclaimed oak on the ceiling continues onto the exterior of a loft space overlooking the dining area. Mod 265 wall lamps by Paolo Rizzatto for Flos illuminate a vintage trestle table that belonged to Claire’s family. The original pine floor boards were stained a chocolate brown.
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.
The dining area lies just off the kitchen.