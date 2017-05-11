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All Photos/dining/lighting : wall/floors : ceramic tile

Dining Room Wall Lighting Ceramic Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Niko Dafkos and Paul Firmin, founders of London's Earl of East and authors of <i>Home for Now</i>.
Scene Shang designed the dining room’s pendants. "They have very simple, geometric shapes inspired by Chinese lanterns, and the black-and-white palette, while influenced by traditional Chinese design, is simplified, a bit more free in shape and localized with rattan," says co-founder and designer Jessica Wong.
The vertical timber paneling that encloses the dining nook is painted in Dulux Domino.
Inspired by intimate dinners with friends in Japan, the curved dining nook mimics the Japanese ‘chabudai’ tables that seat people close together.
Interior apartment
The bar, topped in Amazonite Quartzite and complemented by mirrors, wood, and seating reminiscent of a diner, is a highlight of the space.
In the restaurant San Morello, a palette of soft brown, white, and blue is amplified by soaring window panels.
Inside the American Son restaurant
Just off the spacious lobby lies the restaurant Breva, which features white-oak floors and green leather banquettes. An ode to Basque Country, the restaurant is helmed by four-time James Beard Award-nominated chef Casey Lane. French doors extend seating onto the sidewalk, activating the front of the historic hotel for the first time since its inception.
Studio Collective outfitted the double-height, soaring lobby space in the spirit of great European hotel bars.
In contrast to the living area, the dining room is painted white and features tiled floors.