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All Photos/dining/lighting : wall/floors : cement tile

Dining Room Wall Lighting Cement Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The dining area features Apple Green DAX chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
The interior palette is a mix of warm neutrals and vivid pops of color.
Large expanses of glass provide ample natural light, adding to the tropical vibe.
The space offers several nooks for quiet moments.
Featuring more than 35 unique plant species, the architects used the garden as a starting point to inject elements reminiscent of Columbia's tropical rainforests.
The diverse material palette includes Colombian wood, concrete blocks, tiles, and stone.