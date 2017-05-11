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All Photos/dining/lighting : wall/fireplace : hanging

Dining Room Wall Lighting Hanging Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

"This formal gesture is then expressed in the interior volumes," says Ong. "Every room has a subtle distinction with its use of materials and levels; each space then has its own sense of individuality, allowing each room to be connected while remaining distinct."