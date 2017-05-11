All Photos/dining/lighting : wall

177 Dining Room Wall Lighting Design Photos And Ideas

The open kitchen faces a wall of above-counter windows that let in plenty of light. The dining table maintains the material palette of wood and black.
Floor-to-ceiling windows pull the outdoors in.
"I refinished the existing sconce, which was in poor shape, to a soft peony pink," says Oliver. "Anything too busy or trendy would have overtaken the space: it needed to be simple and clean."
The triangular windows around the home's circumference are outfitted with energy-efficient glazing.
The front pentagon of the cabin contains the main living space; the rear pentagon has two bedrooms and a drying room. It sleeps 10 people, with space for 16 during the day.
The property was tastefully refurbished in 1990, and now combines traditional Mallorcan architecture with luxurious, modern-day fittings.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
On the other side of the bar on the second floor is the light-filled Conservatory, which occupies a three-story, glass atrium on the building’s street-facing side. Across from the glass is a teeming plant wall inspired by Little Shop of Horrors. At night, a DJ booth descends into the space and encourages an evening lounge atmosphere.
The magazine rack originally found on the wall of the Airstream was replicated at the bottom of the dining banquette.
Full-height French doors topped with clerestory windows flood the open space with natural light.
Modern steel structural elements contrast with the existing wood roof beams and trusses and brick columns and walls.
A lovely breakfast nook has been cleverly built into the corner of the kitchen.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
The handmade kitchen features recycled materials by Smile Plastics. The doors and countertops are made of yogurt containers—and they even contain little flecks of silver from the lids.
Bartolomeu, Torel 1884's bistro serving French-inspired cuisine made with Portuguese ingredients, conjures a safari vibe.
An Enzo Mari gorilla print hangs over the breakfast table, flanked by Erich Ginder fabric sconces. Overhead, a handful of Michael Anastassiades fixtures from The Future Perfect offers ample task lighting.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
Light pine finishes make the interiors feel airy and spacious.
Located on the sixth floor, the restaurant WA offers a tour of Japanese cuisine. “WA visits various places in Japan on a regular basis, discovering the flavors embedded in the local culture and delivering them to the customers,” says the brand. “It enables customers to enjoy the richness of Japanese culture through food.”
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The open plan in the pavilion-like structure allows an “unblocked view to the river from anywhere inside,” says the firm.
Seafood comes with an undersea view at Norway's Under restaurant.
Screen Porch
The bar, topped in Amazonite Quartzite and complemented by mirrors, wood, and seating reminiscent of a diner, is a highlight of the space.
To provide privacy without putting up light-obstructing walls, the architects installed curtains that can be pulled along curved tracks in the bedrooms and bathrooms.
Modern lighting, including Ross Gardam's Polar wall lamp, provides contrast with the historic architecture.
Chinese Black Slate Crazy Pavers provide dramatic contrast to the bold primary colors.
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
Floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides of the living area create the illusion of a continuous, open space. Concrete floors help with passive cooling.
The dining area looks out to the green backyard.
The pendant light is by Pepe & Carols while the banana light is from Urban Outfitters. The table and chairs were a thrifted find as was the antique rug.
The old wooden ceiling beams in the dining room were purchased from a local Amish farmer and painted white. Warm timbers tie the home together.
The kitchen and dining area are made to feel bright and airy with minimalist decor and walls painted Sherwin Williams Origami White. The lights hanging over the island are Allied Maker's Blobe pendants.
Designed by Dratler Duthoit, this apartment greets visitors with an illuminated central living space.
The dining area lies just off the kitchen.
A dining nook features a green Settle bench by Sue Skeen for The New Craftsmen.
Stephen Wright paintings.
interior house
The pitch of the roof of the new addition was left exposed to create a more voluminous feel.
The renovation retained the old brick wall in the dining area and kitchen.
In the restaurant San Morello, a palette of soft brown, white, and blue is amplified by soaring window panels.
The rooms also include custom lounge chairs, tables, spring pole lamps, and rattan chairs.
In the dining room, a long table is used both as a desk and for dining. Vintage Thonet chairs sit alongside black metal and cork stools from IKEA. The interior celebrates an eclectic mix of modest with luxury, found with made, repurposed with bought. A Globe Fold Sconce, designed by CaSA and produced by Metalware, is showcased on the dining room wall.
Young took cues from the home's architecture to refine the space while filling it with fresh decor. The floors are brick laid in sand, while large plank wood ceilings lie overhead. Adding to the neutral palette, the dining room is teeming with textures.
Highly customized planter shelving and two-seater booths ground this wall in the cafe.
Inside the American Son restaurant
Backyard, the hotel's casual outdoor restaurant, is framed with blackened steel and brick structural elements that reference the neighborhood's industrial past.
The kitchen table and chairs are from West Elm.
An outdoor dining space is the perfect place to entertain and socialize with friends and family.
Slate tiles, white walls, and wood accents form the ideal backdrop for an eclectic collection of contemporary art and furnishings.
The family gathers at an early prototype of the Achilles table from the Pinch collection. Surrounding it are chairs that were designed by Russell and produced by Ercol for London’s Holland Park School. The couple built the doors and windows themselves.
123

The modern dining room is where the universal ritual of breaking bread brings us together. The projects below showcase elegant configurations and designs that encompass chairs and tables, bars and stools, lighting, flooring, and fireplaces.