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All Photos/dining/lighting : track/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Track Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
A dedicated bar counter makes entertaining easy, while the kitchen is tucked out of sight from the main room, accessible via the open doorway.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
The informal diner at the basement level is open all day, and it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
A mix of wood and tile lends Brothers and Sisters a rich texture.
Living + Dining + Kitchen + Garden
The kitchen also displays a reliance on natural materials and soft colors. For the wine storage area, Roundabout Studio used reclaimed wood from the original building. The new dining room table also utilizes repurposed studs salvaged from the building’s demolition. The kitchen stools are from Avenue Road, the dining room table is custom, and the pendant light is from Dark Tools.
In their approach to renovating and adding an extension to Hopetoun Road Residence, B.E. Architecture sought to first