Dining Room Track Lighting Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The main dining area is located just steps from the bright, airy kitchen.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
The blackened “Branch Flower” chandelier is by Australian lighting company Giffin Design. “It looks slightly random, but it’s not,” says Herrmann, who likens the dining room to a glass box.
Don't worry if you aren't quite sure where to start. With this eight-step guide, your space will be sparkling in no time.
The dining room table is a custom creation made by the client from a single slab of myrtle wood. Just inside the back entrance is a built-in cabinet crafted from the same source slab, creating a feeling of connection and flow throughout the interior.
The kitchen/dining area features bespoke American oak joinery, and Juuyo suspension lamps created by Lorenza Bozzoli for Moooi.
An exterior terrace lies just off the main living spaces on the third floor. It can be seen through the window at the stairs.
Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
An Italian import, the large Bend table seats 10 and melds curved ash legs with a cast aluminum top.
The couple are avid toy and art collectors. Most of large paintings and sculptures seen around the house are designed by Taiwanese artist No2Good 不二良 .
In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
The open-plan dining area, kitchen, and living room are arranged in the living wing. The dining and living spaces are separated by the kitchen island and fireplace, so each functional zone is clearly defined. There are also plenty of breakout spaces that cater to a wide range of activities.
A streamlined material palette and crisp white interiors frame an art-filled home in the Pacific Northwest.
“We gave the architect a hard time by being ourselves, by being very stubborn,” adds Roi.
The dining area receives a bevy of natural light, while the cantilevered deck gives the sensation of being suspended in the trees.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
For Parsley Health’s new flagship center in New York, Alda Ly Architecture (ALA) deployed the principles of biophilic design in an urban medical office.
The informal diner at the basement level is open all day, and it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
Within the great room are a modern kitchen, generous dining and living spaces with retractable glass walls that open to the atrium and 68-foot infinity edge pool and spa.
A communal dining area in the kitchen.
The dining area's Salt Chairs are from DWR. The Factory Light 9 Pendant is from Schoolhouse.
The American Son dining room.
The white oak floors are echoed in the cabinetry of the kitchen and the millwork of storage in the living/dining area.
A steel pergola creates an outdoor living space; in the summer, grape vines climb up to create a lush canopy.
A former factory for Alexander Thomson & Sons Pattern Makers—a company that made wooden forms which were then cast in metal for propellers—this old building now has a new second floor and an excavated cellar, which has increased its floor space from 3,500 square feet to a whooping 8,500 square feet.
Dining chairs by Billani W.
Frattino table by Miniforms.
Plenty of white finishes give the interiors a clean, bright look.
The hotel also has an independent cafe where guests can purchase coffee and baked goods.
The great room extends out to decks on two sides, creating a cozy yet expansive space for comfortable, easy living.
The exposed collar ties in the great room are finished in a dark color, punctuating the white of the walls and ceilings, and emphasizing the gable from the interior.
The owners also wanted better internal circulation, and upgrades for the existing rooms.
The addition has a skin of hardwood screens that offer protection from sunlight arriving from the north and west. The screens provide shade and privacy while still revealing views of the outdoor area and the pool.
The predominately timber palette carries over into the Quantum custom-made triple-glazed casement windows framed with unfinished, reclaimed Redwood on the exterior and Douglas Fir, finished in clear lacquer, on the interior.
A fire pit and small courtyard lie directly adjacent to the dining space.
Energy efficient glazing and sustainable timber selections have also been used throughout the project.
A different pattern by Fabrica de Mosaicos covers the floor in the dining area. Adding texture, the concrete ceiling slab bears the imprint of the wood formwork used to create it. Next to the dining table is an enameled black-and-gold cast-iron Venax stove. - Pato Branco, Brazil Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Photo by Rafael Gamo
View of Living/Dining/Kitchen Island
The dining and kitchen on the ground floor.
Foreign Cinema, San Francisco
The kitchen island is made from oxidized steel with a honed black marble benchtop. Cabinetry in blackbutt, an Australian hardwood known for its fire resistance, contrasts with the dark interiors.
The location for the new restaurant, which opened in February 2010, was a barn on the ranch that had been used as a plant nursery. "It wasn't an incredibly old barn," Johanson says. "It was built around the 1970s, but it was built with a very agricultural look." To stay true to its form, Johanson and her colleagues Mark Wilson, Catharine Tarver, and Bridie McSweeney decided to leave as much of the structure intact as possible, playing up the post-and-beam system and revealing the shape of the roof on the interior.
The kitchen also displays a reliance on natural materials and soft colors. For the wine storage area, Roundabout Studio used reclaimed wood from the original building. The new dining room table also utilizes repurposed studs salvaged from the building’s demolition. The kitchen stools are from Avenue Road, the dining room table is custom, and the pendant light is from Dark Tools.
Custom cabinetry lines the dining area, which is defined by a large wood dining table and colorful glass pendant lighting.
Dining room - Rue de l'Espéranto residence - Guillaume Sasseville & PARKA - Architecture & Design