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All Photos/dining/lighting : track/furniture : storage

Dining Room Track Lighting Storage Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining area, a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hangs above the dining table.
The living room, dining room, and kitchen are distinct spaces while still being very open. “It was fun to come up with a slightly different approach to an open living concept,” Herrmann says. The artwork on the left is by Sonnenzimmer. The abstract on the right is by Ludovic Philippon, a painter in the South of France.
After: Wood beams and concrete walls emerge from cutaways in the drywall, revealing the building’s industrial skeleton. The custom steel-and-oak dining table is by Ohio Design.
Pocket doors between the dining area and courtyard can be tucked away to create a true indoor/outdoor experience, ideal for entertaining.
The apartment renovation takes raw, industrial materials and celebrates them in a refined way.
The client leads an active lifestyle, and the design team had initially planned on putting a climbing wall in one corner of the apartment. While this feature didn’t make it into the final design, there is abundant storage for bikes and ski gear.
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
The dining room has built-in bench seating with three separate tables and Platner Arm Chairs from Knoll. The designer specified the arrangement according to how he likes to entertain.
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
In the dining room, a long table is used both as a desk and for dining. Vintage Thonet chairs sit alongside black metal and cork stools from IKEA. The interior celebrates an eclectic mix of modest with luxury, found with made, repurposed with bought. A Globe Fold Sconce, designed by CaSA and produced by Metalware, is showcased on the dining room wall.
The white oak floors are echoed in the cabinetry of the kitchen and the millwork of storage in the living/dining area.
Frattino table by Miniforms.
Matte-black Tolix chairs surround a 14-foot harvest dining table that dates back to the 1800s.
A different pattern by Fabrica de Mosaicos covers the floor in the dining area. Adding texture, the concrete ceiling slab bears the imprint of the wood formwork used to create it. Next to the dining table is an enameled black-and-gold cast-iron Venax stove. - Pato Branco, Brazil Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
Photo by Rafael Gamo
A cozy dining room that sits six guests.
The kitchen island is made from oxidized steel with a honed black marble benchtop. Cabinetry in blackbutt, an Australian hardwood known for its fire resistance, contrasts with the dark interiors.
Among the Anderssons’ wishes for the micro-dwelling was the ability to host a Thanksgiving feast. Garneau’s solution delivers: Folding the pivot wall flush with the apartment’s perimeter opens up the space for entertaining a sizable group.
Custom cabinetry lines the dining area, which is defined by a large wood dining table and colorful glass pendant lighting.