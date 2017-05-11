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All Photos/dining/lighting : track/floors : terrazzo

Dining Room Track Lighting Terrazzo Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The dining hall is one of the many flexible spaces that allows the apartment to serve as both workplace and home; it is occasionally used as a work space or exhibition area.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Energy efficient glazing and sustainable timber selections have also been used throughout the project.
In their approach to renovating and adding an extension to Hopetoun Road Residence, B.E. Architecture sought to first