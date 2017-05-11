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All Photos/dining/lighting : track/floors : porcelain tile

Dining Room Track Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining area, a Nelson Saucer Bubble Pendant hangs above the dining table.
A streamlined material palette and crisp white interiors frame an art-filled home in the Pacific Northwest.
Skylights rest above a cozy eating area, complete with French doors that lead to a side terrace. Often recognized as the creator of "California design," Maybeck regularly integrated indoor/outdoor living into the homes he built, even as early as in the 1890s.