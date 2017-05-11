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All Photos/dining/lighting : track/floors : painted wood

Dining Room Track Lighting Painted Wood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

In the dining room, a neon fixture quoting Thomas Jefferson—"I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past"—underscores Seah’s intent. A stack of alabaster furniture and objects in the living room act as both sculpture and screen.
Matte-black Tolix chairs surround a 14-foot harvest dining table that dates back to the 1800s.