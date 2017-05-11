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All Photos/dining/lighting : track/floors : concrete

Dining Room Track Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
Sarah Butler and Mel Elias’s Siberian husky, Rooney, reclines in the renovated dining room of their Los Angeles home. The raised floor provides easy access to mechanical systems, something the house lacked as originally built.
The dining room table is a custom creation made by the client from a single slab of myrtle wood. Just inside the back entrance is a built-in cabinet crafted from the same source slab, creating a feeling of connection and flow throughout the interior.
The kitchen/dining area features bespoke American oak joinery, and Juuyo suspension lamps created by Lorenza Bozzoli for Moooi.
An exterior terrace lies just off the main living spaces on the third floor. It can be seen through the window at the stairs.
An Italian import, the large Bend table seats 10 and melds curved ash legs with a cast aluminum top.
Opposite the living room, sliding glass doors wrap around the dining area and kitchen, providing access to the large terrace. A large table seats up to 12, with additional space along the island.
“We gave the architect a hard time by being ourselves, by being very stubborn,” adds Roi.
The apartment renovation takes raw, industrial materials and celebrates them in a refined way.
The elevator entrance opens to the kitchen and dining area, which is the social heart of the home. A line of statement halogen lights hang from the ceiling above the dining bench, which is clad in timber boards reclaimed from the original floor.
The client leads an active lifestyle, and the design team had initially planned on putting a climbing wall in one corner of the apartment. While this feature didn’t make it into the final design, there is abundant storage for bikes and ski gear.
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
While the design in the bar remains clean, the tones are moodier with an added touch of glam.
Last Night is permeated with wood slats, creating a warm space to sip and mingle.
A communal dining area in the kitchen.
In the dining room, a long table is used both as a desk and for dining. Vintage Thonet chairs sit alongside black metal and cork stools from IKEA. The interior celebrates an eclectic mix of modest with luxury, found with made, repurposed with bought. A Globe Fold Sconce, designed by CaSA and produced by Metalware, is showcased on the dining room wall.
A built-in bench wraps around a corner as seats for the dining table. The artwork is by watercolorist Stefan Gevers.
One side of the exterior is clad in spotted gum timber battens.
A former factory for Alexander Thomson & Sons Pattern Makers—a company that made wooden forms which were then cast in metal for propellers—this old building now has a new second floor and an excavated cellar, which has increased its floor space from 3,500 square feet to a whooping 8,500 square feet.
The triangulated floor plan centers around a single, double-height space, and features an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area on the ground level.
A custom California Closet (right) partitions the entry and the kitchen, providing the family with additional storage space.
For ventilation, many of the valley-facing windows, measuring 10 ½ feet tall, feature a section at the top or bottom that opens. Navy 111 chairs, part of Emeco’s Coca-Cola edition, sit at the heads of a Restoration Hardware table; WAC track lights provide illumination. The floors are made of poured-in-place concrete.
A fire pit and small courtyard lie directly adjacent to the dining space.
The cafe's central lounge area houses the lush indoor garden.
Foreign Cinema, San Francisco
The kitchen island is made from oxidized steel with a honed black marble benchtop. Cabinetry in blackbutt, an Australian hardwood known for its fire resistance, contrasts with the dark interiors.
The location for the new restaurant, which opened in February 2010, was a barn on the ranch that had been used as a plant nursery. "It wasn't an incredibly old barn," Johanson says. "It was built around the 1970s, but it was built with a very agricultural look." To stay true to its form, Johanson and her colleagues Mark Wilson, Catharine Tarver, and Bridie McSweeney decided to leave as much of the structure intact as possible, playing up the post-and-beam system and revealing the shape of the roof on the interior.
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
"We didn't want to diminish the openness and height and feeling of a great expanse of space," said the owner of this resurrected 19th-century barn house in Pine Plains, New York. Fortunately, the barn frame's horizontal beams perform a domestic function by creating the illusion of a lower ceiling. An abundance of furnishings in rich materials fills out the space. Photo by Raimund Koch.
Custom cabinetry lines the dining area, which is defined by a large wood dining table and colorful glass pendant lighting.