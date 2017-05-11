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All Photos/dining/lighting : track/fireplace : wood burning

Dining Room Track Lighting Wood Burning Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The living and dining areas look onto the central courtyard, where the original kitchen hearth has been rebuilt as an outdoor fireplace. “We had to rebuild it because it was falling down, but we used the same bricks and just cleaned it up,” says Stanley.
The open-plan dining area, kitchen, and living room are arranged in the living wing. The dining and living spaces are separated by the kitchen island and fireplace, so each functional zone is clearly defined. There are also plenty of breakout spaces that cater to a wide range of activities.
Opposite the living room, sliding glass doors wrap around the dining area and kitchen, providing access to the large terrace. A large table seats up to 12, with additional space along the island.
“Instead of confining the house’s different uses into separated rooms, they have been connected with each other, aiming at producing the general feeling of spatial expansion,” said the firm.
Matte-black Tolix chairs surround a 14-foot harvest dining table that dates back to the 1800s.
The great room extends out to decks on two sides, creating a cozy yet expansive space for comfortable, easy living.
The climb up the stairs culminates in a breathtaking, glass-wrapped kitchen/living/dining space at the fourth level.
View of Living/Dining/Kitchen Island
The wood-burning stove keeps the home warm on cool nights.
Working with owner Bruce Shafer, who acted as contractor, architect Olson Kundig’s “gizmolo- gist” Phil Turner fashioned a 12-by- 26-foot steel-framed window wall that opens the structure to the out- doors. “We can feel the evening breeze move through the house, - Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017