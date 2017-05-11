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All Photos/dining/lighting : track/fireplace : ribbon

Dining Room Track Lighting Ribbon Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

The kitchen also displays a reliance on natural materials and soft colors. For the wine storage area, Roundabout Studio used reclaimed wood from the original building. The new dining room table also utilizes repurposed studs salvaged from the building’s demolition. The kitchen stools are from Avenue Road, the dining room table is custom, and the pendant light is from Dark Tools.