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All Photos/dining/lighting : table/lighting : recessed

Dining Room Table Lighting Recessed Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The more planning you do and the fewer changes you make, the higher chance you have of staying within your budget. Take the time to figure out what the scope of the project is and get a sense of how much work is needed so that you can make educated decisions when presented with options.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
The dining area sits just off the kitchen.
The apartment has rift-cut white oak floors, as well as floor-to-ceiling white oak millwork in the living lounge and dining area.
The dappled light brightens the basement which houses the kitchen and an open-plan living and dining area.
A bar area showcases custom-made cast lighting and built-in cabinetry.