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All Photos/dining/lighting : table/lighting : floor

Dining Room Table Lighting Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The dining hall's monochromatic tones are slightly offset by the brown cork tables flanked by new Fat dining chairs upholstered in Raf Simons' latest collection for Kvadrat.
Cork dining tables are lined up in the long dining hall to create a communal setting for lunch and dinner.
A lofty and unusually shaped A-frame with plenty of snug corners, the house is ideally located for enjoying the views of Iceland’s black sand coastline and exploring the glaciers, waterfall, and stunning natural landscapes in the area.