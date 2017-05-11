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All Photos/dining/lighting : table/furniture : shelves

Dining Room Table Lighting Shelves Design Photos and Ideas

The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
Coworkers can get things done at this "dining area,
Stealing the scene, an installation of some 1,500 hand-blown glass orbs by local artist John Sharvin hangs from the ceiling in the dining wing, refracting light from the track fixtures.
Studio Adjective's new residential project for a lovely couple with a new born child at Dragon's Range, Hong Kong. With a spectacular view of natural greens, we hope to blend in the interior naturally with it and extend the natural lights further into the apartment. The corridor, bedrooms and foyer are rearranged to enhance the flow of space. www.adj.com.hk @studioadjective
Photo by Rafael Gamo
A bar area showcases custom-made cast lighting and built-in cabinetry.
Strips of white-oak flooring line the interior of the studio, created by designer Jeff Vincent and PATH Architecture. The George Nelson Bubble Lamp Saucer pendant is available at the Dwell Store; the kitchen cabinets and appliances are by Jenn-Air. All accessories are from Canoe and Relish.