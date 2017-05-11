Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
All Photos/dining/lighting : table/floors : rug

Dining Room Table Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Colab Architecture's design brings natural light deep into the interior thanks to the courtyard and a double-height interior.
The living room is capped by a dining area at the other end, where another wall of glass opens to the other side of the home, creating the potential for lovely cross breezes.
The apartment has rift-cut white oak floors, as well as floor-to-ceiling white oak millwork in the living lounge and dining area.
A lofty and unusually shaped A-frame with plenty of snug corners, the house is ideally located for enjoying the views of Iceland’s black sand coastline and exploring the glaciers, waterfall, and stunning natural landscapes in the area.
"The vibe is cheeky hedonistic luxury," designer Jonathan Adler said to describe the Parker Palm Springs.
When you visit The Distillery, you’ll find GinTonica on the first floor, a Spanish-inspired bar and kitchen that celebrates Spain’s connection to juniper. You can try a number of different experimental takes on the Gin and Tonic, which is served in a traditional Copa de Balón—a balloon goblet glass.
The second-story loft, formerly home to owner Nick Lloyd and his wife, artist and professor Megan Craig, now provides a living area, a kitchen, and two bedrooms for traveling musicians. - New Haven, Connecticut Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Strips of white-oak flooring line the interior of the studio, created by designer Jeff Vincent and PATH Architecture. The George Nelson Bubble Lamp Saucer pendant is available at the Dwell Store; the kitchen cabinets and appliances are by Jenn-Air. All accessories are from Canoe and Relish.