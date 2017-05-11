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All Photos/dining/lighting : table/floors : medium hardwood

Dining Room Table Lighting Medium Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Chan + Eayrs transform an 18th-century house in East London, combining contemporary furnishings with historic objects—including a hefty antique table in the dining area.
The homes’ interiors are open and airy. The ground-floor kitchen opens to the dining room, which leads to the the living area. There, two sets of glass doors provide access to a terrace, expanding available living space.
The pitched ceiling soars to nearly 15 feet high, "giving a grand sense of scale and volume," says Dunin. The effect is underscored by triangular skylights that brighten up the dining space, which holds a table by Jardan and the chairs by FeelGood Designs.
Artificial white marble by Panasonic lines the backsplash and countertops in the kitchen. The open-plan layout lets the wife keep an eye on her children at all times.
An original stained-glass window, as well as a complementary transom version by New Hat, creates a meditative ambience in the lobby lounge.
An oversized steel pivot door can close off the dining room.
A lovely breakfast nook has been cleverly built into the corner of the kitchen.
On the second floor they created one large continuous space complete with multiple seating areas, a large kitchen, and a dining room that accommodates 14, as the homeowners routinely host neighborhood dinners on Sundays.
A previously empty space became a nature-infused breakfast nook with a built-in bench seat of wood slats painted white. Arthur Umanoff chairs join a live-edge wood slab table. The lines of the Dansk salt and pepper shaker are mirrored in the vintage lamp, with a cardboard shade found at the Long Beach flea market.
When you visit The Distillery, you’ll find GinTonica on the first floor, a Spanish-inspired bar and kitchen that celebrates Spain’s connection to juniper. You can try a number of different experimental takes on the Gin and Tonic, which is served in a traditional Copa de Balón—a balloon goblet glass.
Andrew and Dustin were meticulous in their selections for the home’s furnishings and fixtures. In the dining area, a Vista of California table by Don Knorr is surrounded by Van Keppel-Green chairs.
Dining Room