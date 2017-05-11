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All Photos/dining/lighting : table/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Table Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Oak flooring runs throughout the home, creating a subdued backdrop for the aged furniture. "It really lets everything around it stand out,
The rooftop terrace is covered by the greenhouse roof and features a long dining table surrounded by secondhand chairs from a community center and a pink kitchen used for preparing food when entertaining. The couple hope to add cooking facilities in the future. “It’s a great place for parties,” says Margit. “I haven’t grown anything up here yet, but I’ll start this spring.”
Groin vaults and barrel ceilings can be found all throughout the home, connecting one living space with another. Here, the living room steps up into the bright dining area.
Edwards Anker’s 3D-printed Latitude Lights dot the dining room table. They can be optimized so that the tilt of the photovoltaic panel changes according to latitude.
The dining area features Cappellini stools and Hans Wegner dining chairs.
Coworkers can get things done at this "dining area,
Dorchester Interior Dining Room
The apartment has rift-cut white oak floors, as well as floor-to-ceiling white oak millwork in the living lounge and dining area.
Studio Adjective's new residential project for a lovely couple with a new born child at Dragon's Range, Hong Kong. With a spectacular view of natural greens, we hope to blend in the interior naturally with it and extend the natural lights further into the apartment. The corridor, bedrooms and foyer are rearranged to enhance the flow of space. www.adj.com.hk @studioadjective
A lofty and unusually shaped A-frame with plenty of snug corners, the house is ideally located for enjoying the views of Iceland’s black sand coastline and exploring the glaciers, waterfall, and stunning natural landscapes in the area.
The dappled light brightens the basement which houses the kitchen and an open-plan living and dining area.
The breakfast booth has extendable seating to accommodate guests.
Architect James Jeffries crafted the kitchen table by joining a birch plywood surface with the base of a collapsible catering table, purchased at a furniture sale held at an old office building.
On the main floor, custom sliders by Oakridge Windows &amp; Doors open to a table and chairs designed by Paquette and built by Conrad Contracting. The wood paneling on the walls was salvaged from the original structure and resawn; each piece was scuffed with fine sandpaper and coated with Projectol.
The second-story loft, formerly home to owner Nick Lloyd and his wife, artist and professor Megan Craig, now provides a living area, a kitchen, and two bedrooms for traveling musicians. - New Haven, Connecticut Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Strips of white-oak flooring line the interior of the studio, created by designer Jeff Vincent and PATH Architecture. The George Nelson Bubble Lamp Saucer pendant is available at the Dwell Store; the kitchen cabinets and appliances are by Jenn-Air. All accessories are from Canoe and Relish.