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All Photos/dining/lighting : table/floors : dark hardwood

Dining Room Table Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
The team also cleaned up and preserved the original control panel. "We relocated it to the overhead compartment above the banquette as a nod to its history," says Cole. "We try to do this as much as possible."