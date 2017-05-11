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All Photos/dining/lighting : table/floors : concrete

Dining Room Table Lighting Concrete Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The more planning you do and the fewer changes you make, the higher chance you have of staying within your budget. Take the time to figure out what the scope of the project is and get a sense of how much work is needed so that you can make educated decisions when presented with options.
A coat of Dunn Edwards White brightens up the spaces now. A table from Henrybuilt is surrounded by Eames chairs and sits atop a rug from Nordic Knots. The pendant light is Gerald Thurston for Lightolier and was purchased at a local vintage store called the Sunshine Shop.
The dining hall's monochromatic tones are slightly offset by the brown cork tables flanked by new Fat dining chairs upholstered in Raf Simons' latest collection for Kvadrat.
Cork dining tables are lined up in the long dining hall to create a communal setting for lunch and dinner.
dutch wooden pepper mill / Eva Zeisel tableware
The triangulated floor plan centers around a single, double-height space, and features an open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area on the ground level.
Wein House - Besonías Almeida arquitectos