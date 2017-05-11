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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/lighting : wall

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Wall Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The combined kitchen and dining room, featuring two pieces of family-heirloom furniture, feel spacious thanks to a vaulted ceiling; it and the walls are clad in Douglas fir.
As part of the remodel, Hatch crafted the original facade of the 1860s cottage to serve as a central architectural feature in the encompassing new structure.
Usually hidden from direct view, cove lighting provides uplighting along the edges of a room onto the ceiling.
Instead of concrete, the columns at the center of the home were built with local stone for a more tactile feel.
The custom dining table is paired with Mars dining chairs covered in Maharam wool by Konstantin Grcic.
A custom bronze-and-aluminum dining table that MKCA co-designed with Rush Design folds down from the wall in front of the built-in banquette.
Intimate, wood-clad main rooms create a cohesive atmosphere.
Large sliding doors, corner windows, and covered decks blur the boundary between indoors and out.
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
The vertical timber paneling that encloses the dining nook is painted in Dulux Domino.
The L-shaped lot—and the decision to create a private courtyard and patio—made the kitchen and dining space the natural hub of the ground floor. Sweet installed full-length cabinetry on the western wall for storage, and included a wood niche for convenience.
A 36-foot-wide and 11-foot-tall horizontal acrylic window—cut into the one-and-a-half-foot-thick concrete walls at the end of the tube-shaped restaurant—provides a panoramic portal to the wildlife outside.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The bar, topped in Amazonite Quartzite and complemented by mirrors, wood, and seating reminiscent of a diner, is a highlight of the space.
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
The dining area lies just off the kitchen.
The hotel's independent restaurant features Polish cuisine with a modern twist.
View of dining area and outdoor porch in the trees by Low Design Office
The living-room and the terrace
In the dining room next to the study is a deep window seat inserted on the north side of the home that overlooks the outdoor deck.
The dappled light brightens the basement which houses the kitchen and an open-plan living and dining area.
Terra Máe is the hotel’s restaurant that describes itself as being New American with an adventurous spirit and an often locally-sourced menu.
The bright, open, contemporary kitchen.
Cozy family room off of the kitchen with a custom built in eating area and sofa.
From the stained wallpaper, to the lacquered floorboards, to the timber joinery, every element has been hand finished using traditional techniques.