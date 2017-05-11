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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/lighting : pendant

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Pendant Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
As part of the remodel, Hatch crafted the original facade of the 1860s cottage to serve as a central architectural feature in the encompassing new structure.
Woodworker Leon Lebeniste crafted the dining table in white oak to match the Maruni dining chairs.
Floor-to-ceiling windows offer sweeping views of the surrounding mountains, with interesting views from every angle.
The landscape space as a physical extension of the dining space.
At $135 per square foot, Don and Linda Shafer’s prefab home in Marfa, Texas, cost significantly less than a site-built one would have—even with transport expenses.
Usually hidden from direct view, cove lighting provides uplighting along the edges of a room onto the ceiling.
With the door separating the existing home and the addition open, there is a clear flow between the new family room and the kitchen and dining area. With the door closed, however, the space is divided into two more private spaces.
The dining room, kitchen, and living room function as the heart of the home. "We kept a large part of the existing house intact, and opted to simply match the existing white fiberglass windows, rather than upgrade them to something finer," says Davis. "We felt these decisions were in line with the pragmatic design of the shipping containers."
The large, double-height window at the front of the home looks into the dining area and brings light into one of the girls’ bedrooms in the basement. “The dining area is the part of the home that is pressed against the glass because the clients wanted it to be part of their community when people came over,” says architect Trevor Wallace. The edges of the otherwise square form of the surrounding timber screen have been rounded off to create a visual softness.
The house is currently being used for gatherings and corporate retreats for companies that embrace a philosophy of planetary wellness.
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
A Minka-Lavery pendant light hangs above the dining area off the patio. On the far end of the kitchen is the broom closet.
An open floor plan hosts the kitchen, dining, and living room. Strategic angled walls and window positions control the views of the neighborhood, as well as the greater vistas.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
Above the dining room there is an atrium with 28-foot vaulted ceiling and skylights. While the steel “moment frame” structure was initially designed to be entirely framed in wood, the span required a switch to steel, which was left exposed as a design feature to create a “wow” moment upon entry.
The ceiling is lined in Meranti plywood with cedar battens, and the interior timber walls are tongue-and-groove cedar planking. The Fifties dining chairs are by Italian brand Calligaris.
Inside, clear-coated cedar dominates the walls and ceilings, seamlessly extending along deep exterior overhangs as well. Continuously running floors and full-height windows also enhance the home’s connection with the outdoors.
In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
The deep-set dormer windows, which extend into the roof, have black interior surfaces, creating dramatic cut outs in the simple gabled form. The pendant above the kitchen counter is the Modo Chandelier by Roll & Hill.
“The high-gloss yellow imparts a warming reflection over the crisp white walls and the occupants,” says Mulla. “The result is a home that perpetually feels fun, warm, and friendly.”
The Nook
It was important that there was enough space for a dining table with six chairs, as the client wanted her home to be a welcoming space for guests.
On the main floor of the second-story apartment, rustic oak flooring is paired with fir cladding, which unfolds into the staircase and walls of the “wood box” that contains the mezzanine level.
The kitchen looks into the living/dining area. The pressed metal backsplash was incorporated because it has sentimental meaning for the clients. The material is also economical and quick and easy to install.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
Designed by acclaimed Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick, this magnificent midcentury modern in Oakland, California, communes with its wooded setting. Situated in Oakland's secluded Montclair Hills, the home was designed in 1963 and was carefully designed to take advantage of the views of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges. Although the home retains the majority of its original character, spaces like the kitchen have been modernized, and includes plenty of well-designed storage space.
The dining room sits within an open plan, but is defined by a clerestory pop-up and a display wall.
This rural Montana residence was designed both around the owners’ art collection as well as the sweeping landscape. Jackson Hole–based Carney Logan Burke Architects developed a modern abode knitted into the sweeping setting of the eight-acre valley property. The 9,000-square-foot home RCR Compound was developed as a series of connected buildings encircling an elevated courtyard. To meld with the settings, they used ledger-cut Montana Sandstone, clear cedar, and oxidized steel roof-and-wall paneling. Inside, wood and plaster surfaces exude warmth without competing with the art.
Built in just five months by mf+arquitetos, this is a timeless sanctuary for art lovers. The residence was created to integrate with nature and reflect the client’s love of travel and exploration. The 1,399-square-foot home was developed as a gathering place for ideas and is permeated with art, photography, and sculptures. Natural elements including wood, marble, and porcelain provide a neutral palette, while the slatted wood exterior filters in sunlight, cools the interiors, and also creates interesting shadow play.
The L-shaped lot—and the decision to create a private courtyard and patio—made the kitchen and dining space the natural hub of the ground floor. Sweet installed full-length cabinetry on the western wall for storage, and included a wood niche for convenience.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
View into the open living dining kitchen space and the transparency of the sliding glass doors
Since the load-bearing element was removed, a new steel beam was inserted in line with the rafters and supported by a new column hidden inside the existing double-wythe brick wall of the dining room. It was a process that necessitated "surgical precision" and careful replacing of the salvaged bricks one by one. The dining area is furnished with an Eero Saarinen Tulip Table in black marble, Saarinen Executive Chairs, and an original vintage pendant light by Florian Schultz.
Campos made sure to capture views to the landscape outside, so as to connect the city home to the natural environment.
Dining area with view to kitchen.
Featuring a 32-light chandelier, the formal dining area can comfortably host 14 people.
Upon entering the home, guests are welcomed to a spacious, open-plan kitchen and dining area.
Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
Open floor plan, breeze from kitchen, dining and living room areas.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha
Dining room
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Stairs from kitchen
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