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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/lighting : floor

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Floor Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

The Tadeo dining table by Walter Knoll is combined with Tokyo chairs by Bensen.
Billed as "ecosystemic," SysHaus homes are made of 100-percent recyclable raw materials, and designed for optimal energy efficiency.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
A wood framed banquette frames the dining space. Herman Miller Eames Shell Chairs and Alvar Aalto Pendants decorate the eating area.
“The house really works well because we don’t have to sit in each other’s laps,” Mia says. A CH327 dining table and CH47 chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn provide a gathering place on the first floor, lit by a vintage pendant and Gubi’s Pedrera PD2 floor lamp.
Ipe paneling and concrete floors continue into the living area, where a photograph by Scott McFarland hangs above the fireplace. Surrounding the dining table, by Riva 1920, are walnut chairs the couple found locally.