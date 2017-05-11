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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/lighting : ceiling

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Ceiling Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

Joan’s main request, aside from a single-level residence, was that she would feel like she was “outside in and inside out” at all times. A sliding glass wall system along the back of the house lets her and Ken open their dining room up to the surrounding forest.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
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A hip ridge skylight floods the dining area with natural light, along with the wall of windows opening up to the backyard.
Woodworker Leon Lebeniste crafted the dining table in white oak to match the Maruni dining chairs.
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The ceilings are highest in the kitchen, which creates a very "active" space, says Nwankpa Gillespie, for everyone to gather around the 4-by-10-foot island. Skylights and custom angled windows usher in natural light without allowing the neighbors to see in, and draw the eye up to the angled ceiling. "I think those windows created a punctuation and rhythm to the space," says Nwankpa Gillespie.
The landscape space as a physical extension of the dining space.
A curved wall of glass opens the shared living spaces to the communal courtyard.
At $135 per square foot, Don and Linda Shafer’s prefab home in Marfa, Texas, cost significantly less than a site-built one would have—even with transport expenses.
The more planning you do and the fewer changes you make, the higher chance you have of staying within your budget. Take the time to figure out what the scope of the project is and get a sense of how much work is needed so that you can make educated decisions when presented with options.
The home was designed with special attention to midcentury modernist ideals with a focus on the use of public and private spaces, as well as the relationship between interiors and exteriors. The common living spaces are spread out perpendicular to the river which creates a strong link with the landscape.
The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
The living room is a double-height volume filled with natural light. The furniture and housewares are by Knoll and Muuto.
Rather than adding flooring on top of the slab, the floors throughout are exposed aggregate concrete. The thick concrete slab adds thermal mass, keeping the interior temperature more consistent.
The bespoke dining table is crafted from a fallen silk oak found on the site. The large glazed doors open to the covered patio, extending the living space outside.
A small dining area is located behind the living area. A plaster wall separates the dining and living space from the kitchen. The decision was made to create dividing "panels" rather than full walls to maintain a sense of openness throughout the home and to allow for the layering of the couple’s collection of objects.
With the door separating the existing home and the addition open, there is a clear flow between the new family room and the kitchen and dining area. With the door closed, however, the space is divided into two more private spaces.
The dining room, kitchen, and living room function as the heart of the home. "We kept a large part of the existing house intact, and opted to simply match the existing white fiberglass windows, rather than upgrade them to something finer," says Davis. "We felt these decisions were in line with the pragmatic design of the shipping containers."
The large, double-height window at the front of the home looks into the dining area and brings light into one of the girls’ bedrooms in the basement. “The dining area is the part of the home that is pressed against the glass because the clients wanted it to be part of their community when people came over,” says architect Trevor Wallace. The edges of the otherwise square form of the surrounding timber screen have been rounded off to create a visual softness.
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
A pass-through extends the kitchen to the diner-style eating area. The found metal construction of the bench seat and table reflect the industrial aesthetic throughout.
An open floor plan hosts the kitchen, dining, and living room. Strategic angled walls and window positions control the views of the neighborhood, as well as the greater vistas.
Gibson built a window bench out of birch plywood and that was paired with an Ikea table and a vintage Cesca chair by Marcel Breuer in the dining nook.
The brick wall that the wine storage once occupied was patched and repaired as necessary, while still bearing marks of the past.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
Intimate, wood-clad main rooms create a cohesive atmosphere.
The living and dining rooms have custom built-in cabinetry by Alula Woodworks.
The owners did not want window treatments that would obscure the views, so motorized privacy shades and insect screens were installed on the exterior. The polished concrete floor slab helps cool the home in the summer and retain heat in the winter.
Past the kitchenette is a full bathroom with a sink, toilet, shower, and bathtub stocked with Beekman 1802 luxury soaps.
Strategic openings and skylights—such as the one above the dining room table—provide plenty of natural light throughout the day. As a result, artificial lighting is only needed at night.
Pocketed sliding doors connect the breakfast nook to the front yard, which is screened from passersby with olive trees. “Enjoying the early morning light that enters the breakfast nook is a great way to wake up while having a cup of coffee,” says Joseph.
“Public interior and exterior spaces have been arranged to enable free flow from one space to another,” says Joseph. “One can feel the total length and width of the property by standing at the heart of the home, the kitchen island.”
Above the dining room there is an atrium with 28-foot vaulted ceiling and skylights. While the steel “moment frame” structure was initially designed to be entirely framed in wood, the span required a switch to steel, which was left exposed as a design feature to create a “wow” moment upon entry.
"The dining room table, the flat files bench, and the mobile shelving unit on the second floor were designed by Justin Godar specifically for the space. They all serve multiple purposes, and also marry form with function."
In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
The deep-set dormer windows, which extend into the roof, have black interior surfaces, creating dramatic cut outs in the simple gabled form. The pendant above the kitchen counter is the Modo Chandelier by Roll & Hill.
This nook in the kitchen area features storage concealed behind bespoke oak joinery and a Quaderna Bench by Superstudio for Zanotta decorated with various objets d’art.
The ground floor steps down to the kitchen and sunken lounge at the rear, and an exposed timber ceiling adds texture and rhythm to the interior. “I have always loved expressing the structure of things,” says architect Jeremy Bull. “This comes up in most of our work—it is a general theme of my thinking.”
The Nook
A strategically placed skylight brings natural light into the dining booth, which adjoins the kitchen and the outdoor terrace.
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
It was important that there was enough space for a dining table with six chairs, as the client wanted her home to be a welcoming space for guests.
The dining room also received double glass exterior doors to join it to the new deck, as well as leaded glass units on the back wall.
A set of salvaged doors helps to separate the dining area acoustically, if needed.
On the main floor of the second-story apartment, rustic oak flooring is paired with fir cladding, which unfolds into the staircase and walls of the “wood box” that contains the mezzanine level.
The kitchen looks into the living/dining area. The pressed metal backsplash was incorporated because it has sentimental meaning for the clients. The material is also economical and quick and easy to install.
Occupants on the roof terrace can look down into the addition via the skylight. A narrow window over the table affords a view of the street, and the built-in table’s triangular shape saves space.
A black-framed glass door provides street access. Steps form a path to the dining room and kitchen.
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