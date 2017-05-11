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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/lighting : accent

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Accent Lighting Design Photos and Ideas

At $135 per square foot, Don and Linda Shafer’s prefab home in Marfa, Texas, cost significantly less than a site-built one would have—even with transport expenses.
The open-plan living room is housed in a 527-square-foot factory-built module.
La Cantina doors slide open for a seamless connection between the living spaces and the outdoors.
The dining room sits within an open plan, but is defined by a clerestory pop-up and a display wall.
A 36-foot-wide and 11-foot-tall horizontal acrylic window—cut into the one-and-a-half-foot-thick concrete walls at the end of the tube-shaped restaurant—provides a panoramic portal to the wildlife outside.
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
View into the open living dining kitchen space and the transparency of the sliding glass doors
A formal dining room is located between the kitchen and living room. The space features a crystal-decorated antler chandelier underneath a circular raised ceiling.
Open floor plan, breeze from kitchen, dining and living room areas.
A fully operable wall in the dining room brings in natural light and gentle breezes, making the most of the SoCal climate.
The indoor/outdoor dining area lies just off the kitchen.
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
The informal diner at the basement level is open all day, and it serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
The material palette for the hotel is simple and natural, showcasing wood, stone, and soil.
The dining room overlooks the pool.
The main living space features a 12.5' vaulted ceiling. The branched chandelier above the dining table is from France & Son.
The renovation was designed by Akseizer Design Group and executed by Coba.
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
Artworks from James Makin Gallery in Collingwood, Victoria help create impactful interiors.
The Crate & Barrel dining table is paired with Bottega Side Chairs in Ice Grey from Design Within Reach.
The late 1970s might be known for their bright colors and disco balls, but this 1978 Airstream remodeled by Hofman Architecture is the perfect picture of modern serenity. A combination of natural materials like raw wood and textured fabric with sleek white walls and cabinet make it feel spacious and calming. Wide-plank wood flooring gives it a rustic, warm touch, while custom-made cabinetry ensures that every inch is used.
Glass-topped tables with carved marble or wood bases, some cantilevered from concrete columns, look like the spines or rib cages of prehistoric creatures.
The custom island provides bar-top seating, as well as dining space. A more formal dining space is revealed beyond, complete with a similar chandelier.
Contemporary details in the kitchen flow into the dining room where a preserved sense of the home's original Edwardian character continues to exist.
Dining Room & Kitchen
The built-in window seat can double as a guest bed.
The Rainbow Room.
London’s well-known gin-making experience can also be found at The Distillery, which is led by master distiller, Jake Burger. At The Ginstitute, you can concoct your own special blend of gin and take a journey through the spirit’s history.
floating ceiling for recess light , modern furniture , leather coach , by Nathalie Milazzo