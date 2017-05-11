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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/furniture : storage

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Storage Design Photos and Ideas

The landscape space as a physical extension of the dining space.
The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
A custom table and bench in the dining room are paired with the Pike Dining Chairs from Room &amp; Board.
The dining room, kitchen, and living room function as the heart of the home. "We kept a large part of the existing house intact, and opted to simply match the existing white fiberglass windows, rather than upgrade them to something finer," says Davis. "We felt these decisions were in line with the pragmatic design of the shipping containers."
The dining table was made by metalworker Rick Gage from planks reclaimed from a Detroit factory and drill bits. Seth Keller created the seating, shelving and credenza, on which sit ceramics by Suzanne Beautyman, Im Schafer, and Benjamin Teague. Two bright-orange plastic moulded Eames chairs add a pop of colour to the room and act as alternates to the bench seating around the table.
Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
A stainless steel backsplash in the kitchen matches appliances from Sub-Zero and Miele.
A see-through panel with a floral motif welcomes light into the bathroom, but also gives bathers plenty of privacy.
The Nook
Custom leather cushions sit atop extra-deep benches.
The built-in shelving and storage unit was redesigned. "The idea was to make it a very multifunctional space," says Wittman of the dining nook, where kids can do homework or watch a movie, and grown-ups can gather for dinner around the large table.
The dining area and kitchen can be separated by door panels when necessary.
An oculus-like central skylight hangs overtop the great room.
Lago Vista by Dick Clark + Associates
The living room transitions into the dining room, which looks out onto another light well.
The dining room features built-in storage and glass sliders leading to an outdoor terrace.
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
Dining area with view to kitchen.
Along with a plush banquette, the whitewashed kitchen also has hand-painted floors.
PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha
Dining room
When a body is sick, it changes equilibrium, any method applied to cure it is actually perceived by the body as causing an imbalance initially, as an infection itself.
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
The salon has a bar counter fashioned from a camphor tree, and it serves coffee, tea, and cocktails. The library features design-related books for browsing.
On the ground floor adjacent to the open living and dining room, a tall black bookcase defines the stair, housing the owners’ colourful books and small collectibles.
The main living space features a 12.5' vaulted ceiling. The branched chandelier above the dining table is from France & Son.
The renovation was designed by Akseizer Design Group and executed by Coba.
New cabinetry with a modern sensibility corrals clutter, and a smaller dining set better suits the scale of the kitchen’s eating nook.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.
The open kitchen overlooks the dining area.
The Crate & Barrel dining table is paired with Bottega Side Chairs in Ice Grey from Design Within Reach.
This photo shows the changing color temperature of the drum skylight. Here at dusk when the light turns a beautiful blue. The photo also highlights our use of multiple styles of architectural lighting: tape-in recessed LED downlight, surface mounted and pendent fixtures combine to create a warm modern environment.
The kitchen was sunk down a few steps to better define it from the rest of the living spaces, while built-in, Douglas Fir cabinetry maximizes and streamlines storage. The custom Douglas Fir table is by ZZ Contracting.
The dining space. The Joules midcentury modern chandelier was ordered from Etsy.
The dining area sits just off the kitchen.
Built-in buffets are a standout feature of the dining room.
The sun-drenched dining nook.
Simple yet stylish, the studio has a kitchenette and dining area.
View of dining area and outdoor porch in the trees by Low Design Office
The living-room and the terrace
"The views to the north are unsettling, with tall, dense forest always in dark shadow," notes the architects. For that reason, they positioned the cabin so this serene seating area would take advantage of the southern view, which is more expansive.
An overview of the first-floor living space. Despite the dark color palette, the home is still able to find plenty of light with the full-height sliding doors.
Perforated black panels became a recurring theme throughout the home. For instance, here they are employed on the walls of the kitchen.
The full-height sliding glass doors have been added to mediate the threshold between the garden and house.
Tom Dixon's mesmerizing Melt Pendant Lamp hangs from a raised ceiling over the dining table. The dining room credenza is Jorge's original design.
At the other end, he added floor-to-ceiling, built-in shelving, which has created a more streamlined look and eliminated the need for additional furniture.
The bar in the dining room features patterned tiles from the Ann Sacks Modern Line, picking up the same material palette and colors as the kitchen to create a seamless flow.
A suspension lamp by Fontana Arte.
The dining room is meant to be a flexible space for eating or dancing. “One of the most important things for me,” explains Grunbaum, “is how a house feels. It has to be a place where you don’t want to leave.” The Cyclone table is by Isamu Noguchi for Knoll and the pendant lamp is by Lightoiler.
Sunset pendants by Treviso-based Torremato illuminate a custom table and bench as well as a trio of Eames chairs. Di Stefano and Bongiorno used lighting to structure the open plan: “We put accents on focus points; we didn’t want the light completely spread out,” Di Stefano says.
Beams extending from the kitchen floor give the impression of an oversize butcher-block stage for a custom walnut-slab table and a dozen Molded Plastic chairs by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller.
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