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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/floors : vinyl

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Vinyl Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Along with a plush banquette, the whitewashed kitchen also has hand-painted floors.
Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.
Vinyl flooring in a soft driftwood color underscores a dining table that can seat up to eight. Harry selected warm leather for the banquette seating for its "texture and timeless patina."