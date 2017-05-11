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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/floors : travertine

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Travertine Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
The bespoke dining table was designed by architect Belinda George and crafted using totara timber gifted by the client’s brother. It was made by the same furniture maker who was commissioned by the client’s mother to make a dining table many decades ago.
The ceiling is lined in Meranti plywood with cedar battens, and the interior timber walls are tongue-and-groove cedar planking. The Fifties dining chairs are by Italian brand Calligaris.
In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
The great room comprises an open-plan living, kitchen, and dining area. The Travertine tile flooring features radiant heat. Oversized sliding glass doors lead out to an outdoor terrace, while the ceiling is paneled in teak.
A floating staircase leads to the second level of the home.
The interiors blend hardwood floors, with concrete and steel.