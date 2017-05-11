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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/floors : rug

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Rug Floors Design Photos and Ideas

The colors used in the interior were inspired by the surrounding landscape. The kitchen island is clad in solid timber fluting crafted from durable plantation-grown iroko with with a granite top. “The green-blue-brown color of the granite benchtops very much reminded me of the colors of the water in the nearby harbor of Tutakaka,” says architect Belinda George.
The bespoke dining table was designed by architect Belinda George and crafted using totara timber gifted by the client’s brother. It was made by the same furniture maker who was commissioned by the client’s mother to make a dining table many decades ago.
The ceiling is lined in Meranti plywood with cedar battens, and the interior timber walls are tongue-and-groove cedar planking. The Fifties dining chairs are by Italian brand Calligaris.
Designed by acclaimed Bay Area architect Joseph Esherick, this magnificent midcentury modern in Oakland, California, communes with its wooded setting. Situated in Oakland's secluded Montclair Hills, the home was designed in 1963 and was carefully designed to take advantage of the views of the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges. Although the home retains the majority of its original character, spaces like the kitchen have been modernized, and includes plenty of well-designed storage space.
The gourmet kitchen boasts dual marble islands, custom white oak cabinetry, and high-end Gaggenau appliances.
Located on the 35th floor, The Fleur Room is a raucous rooftop bar. Rich, textured details like a copper-clad bar, embossed leather seating, floral-patterned velvet, and a chandelier shaped like water droplets cement the hotel’s florid, unabashed style. On the opposite side of the bar, guests take in views of the NYC skyline from a glass lounge with retractable wall, and a funky disco ball salvaged from 1980s L.A. nightclub Vertigo presides over a hip, art-school crowd.
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
The dining room.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.
The home's breezeway is glazed on two sides, while the other two sides are bound by the adjacent units.
A central breezeway connects two parts of the home, allowing breezes to pass though.
The spacious, formal dining room features a floating credenza.
Along with a soothing neutral palette, the living room in the Union Bay Residence also provides sweeping views of Lake Washington and beyond.
The central living area features an open-plan kitchen, living space, and deck with views of Louttit Bay. To maximize energy savings, the house has a ducted reverse air cycle system from Fujitsu.
The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.
The dining space. The Joules midcentury modern chandelier was ordered from Etsy.
A view from the outside highlights the home's timber frame.
A skylight was added over the dining table to further increase the amount of natural lighting. A bridge between new and old was created by using the timber from a beam that was removed where the kitchen opens to the dining area.
Bright and airy, thanks to extensive glazing, the new space embraces the home's original timber framing.
The light-filled dining area.
The kitchen is spacious, open, and bright, overlooking a more casual eating-and-sitting area.
The dining room table is perfectly positioned to enjoy the sweeping views of the Sörmlands archipelago.
"The views to the north are unsettling, with tall, dense forest always in dark shadow," notes the architects. For that reason, they positioned the cabin so this serene seating area would take advantage of the southern view, which is more expansive.
The dining room has the sense of being in a glass-enclosed structure in the woods.
Aplomb Suspension Lamps hang above the dining table, which is set above a custom area rug by the client's interior design firm. Sally, one of the cats, is seen here.
The apartment has rift-cut white oak floors, as well as floor-to-ceiling white oak millwork in the living lounge and dining area.
"We maximized natural lighting, ventilation, and contact with the outdoors in all environments, which sometimes open onto the street at the height of the treetops, or opens onto an outdoor area with a tropical garden," explains the architects.
The dining area leads to the kitchen which sits behind a grand wooden pocket-door, allowing the space to be closed off as needed.
Because the property slopes to the rear, the home’s eastern view is of treetops right outside. In the dining nook, Executive Armchairs by Eero Saarinen join a Warren Platner table beneath a Serge Mouille ceiling light. A patterned rug by AVO rests on the terrazzo tile floor.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
A suspension lamp by Fontana Arte.
Living + Dining + Kitchen + Garden
A vast sense of space exists in the large formal dining room which overlooks the patio.
The living area opens to the dining room area.
The fourth-floor kitchen features appliances by Miele, and Heracleum II pendants by Bertjan Pot for Moooi hang over both the kitchen island and the dining table.
“[The owner] needed a good working kitchen, the ability to seat up to 20 at dining tables, and accommodate over 100 for cocktails and fundraisers,” Walker said. The Tonon Wave chairs are covered in Dalmatian upholstery by Calvin Fabrics; they sit on a Bursa Wool Rug from West Elm.