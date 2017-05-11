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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/floors : porcelain tile

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Porcelain Tile Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Like many other rooms in Milwood Residence by Mayes Office, the dining room is open and flows freely into the kitchen area. High ceilings and large windows connect the home to the outdoors.
Large windows connect the dining area to the home's outdoor spaces.
The dining room.
The bar at The Department Store’s apex is in the spirit of Café de Floris in Paris, which supported the original Bon Marché, Gledstone says. The architects incorporated leftover green oak from the top level's new frame into the flooring on the third level.
The dining area sits just off the kitchen.
Eames molded plywood chairs are arranged around a round midcentury-modern dining table.
Tom Dixon's mesmerizing Melt Pendant Lamp hangs from a raised ceiling over the dining table. The dining room credenza is Jorge's original design.