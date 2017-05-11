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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/floors : limestone

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Limestone Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Contemporary details in the kitchen flow into the dining room where a preserved sense of the home's original Edwardian character continues to exist.
A vast sense of space exists in the large formal dining room which overlooks the patio.
The living area opens to the dining room area.