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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/floors : light hardwood

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Light Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Pictured is a dining area furnished with a Bolia table and &Tradition chairs. Owners can personalize the interiors with their choice of furniture, finishes and fittings.
Woodworker Leon Lebeniste crafted the dining table in white oak to match the Maruni dining chairs.
living
The ceilings are highest in the kitchen, which creates a very "active" space, says Nwankpa Gillespie, for everyone to gather around the 4-by-10-foot island. Skylights and custom angled windows usher in natural light without allowing the neighbors to see in, and draw the eye up to the angled ceiling. "I think those windows created a punctuation and rhythm to the space," says Nwankpa Gillespie.
The kitchen area features a built-in table and bench with storage as well as a stool that was crafted from American oak. A removable ladder, also made with oak, accesses a loft-style sleeping area above the bathroom.
The living room is a double-height volume filled with natural light. The furniture and housewares are by Knoll and Muuto.
The large, double-height window at the front of the home looks into the dining area and brings light into one of the girls’ bedrooms in the basement. “The dining area is the part of the home that is pressed against the glass because the clients wanted it to be part of their community when people came over,” says architect Trevor Wallace. The edges of the otherwise square form of the surrounding timber screen have been rounded off to create a visual softness.
An open floor plan hosts the kitchen, dining, and living room. Strategic angled walls and window positions control the views of the neighborhood, as well as the greater vistas.
The brick wall that the wine storage once occupied was patched and repaired as necessary, while still bearing marks of the past.
A see-through panel with a floral motif welcomes light into the bathroom, but also gives bathers plenty of privacy.
A strategically placed skylight brings natural light into the dining booth, which adjoins the kitchen and the outdoor terrace.
An oculus-like central skylight hangs overtop the great room.
The kitchen looks into the living/dining area. The pressed metal backsplash was incorporated because it has sentimental meaning for the clients. The material is also economical and quick and easy to install.
Occupants on the roof terrace can look down into the addition via the skylight. A narrow window over the table affords a view of the street, and the built-in table’s triangular shape saves space.
A black-framed glass door provides street access. Steps form a path to the dining room and kitchen.
Sonja designed the dining room table using three solid fir beams that were treated by local craftsmen and set on top of a black steel base. The countertops are made of a composite laminate that has the texture and shade of weathered wood.
"A curve spontaneously penetrates the entire space, picturing a story line engraved with the memory and life of its residents. The chalkboard painting side is like the diary of a traveler who loves recording his or her journey," says the firm. "Overall, we think curved elements not only blur boundaries, but also can bring softness and some imagination to a space."
Open shelves installed over a window allow light to pass through and create a reading nook in the corner of the dining area.
A curving charcoal wall covered in chalkboard paint lines one side of the open living area.
Open plan gives the space a loft-like feel.
The open kitchen and dining area is bright, airy, and features a custom-made retractable glass door to mirror the other side of the open-plan space.
Architect Julian King’s creative approach to incorporating a bedroom without sacrificing natural light: creating a narrow mezzanine with undulating walls that act as both art and a link to the building's past as a silk warehouse.
Janette’s designer daughter, Kendra Sosothikul, chose Masters chairs from Design Within Reach and linen sheers from Donghia for the dining area.
In the dining room, a custom table surrounded by J104 chairs from Hay can accommodate up to 14 people. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The wall paint is Snowbound by Sherwin-Williams</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
Dining area with view to kitchen.
PARLOR FLOOR - DINING ROOM & MAIN ENTRY Photo © Ashok Sinha
Sky blue doors open onto the intimate dining table, accentuated by transparent seating and dramatic lighting.
The Archer Park Apartments is one of Determined By Design's many multi-family projects; founder Kia Weatherspoon seeks not only to create well-designed spaces for her clients, but also to advocate for them through her work, getting to the heart of what they most deeply need.
The main living space features a 12.5' vaulted ceiling. The branched chandelier above the dining table is from France & Son.
The renovation was designed by Akseizer Design Group and executed by Coba.
TOUCH Architect's home, office, and studio space combines the best of all worlds. On the second floor, employees can hold meetings in conference rooms, lounge in the multi-use dining space, or cook in the kitchen.
There’s even a bespoke sleep meal menu created in partnership with Detox Kitchen that includes foods rich in serotonin, melatonin, and tryptophan.
Artworks from James Makin Gallery in Collingwood, Victoria help create impactful interiors.
The living area has glass walls that bring in an abundance of sunlight. Most of the floors are wood and parquet.
The central living area features an open-plan kitchen, living space, and deck with views of Louttit Bay. To maximize energy savings, the house has a ducted reverse air cycle system from Fujitsu.
The home’s elevator features a glass cab and exposed mechanical elements. The already high Victorian ceilings were extended vertically to the top of the attic’s pitch, where a skylight was added.
The kitchen is spacious, open, and bright, overlooking a more casual eating-and-sitting area.
The living-room and the terrace
The dining room table is perfectly positioned to enjoy the sweeping views of the Sörmlands archipelago.
"The views to the north are unsettling, with tall, dense forest always in dark shadow," notes the architects. For that reason, they positioned the cabin so this serene seating area would take advantage of the southern view, which is more expansive.
Oak dining table by Woud, and oak chairs by Gareth Neal for The New Craftsmen.
Tableware by James & Tilla Waters for The Craftsmen, and glassware by Jochen Holz for The New Craftsmen.
Dinning Area
The kitchen and dining space are centrally located at the heart of the home. An island becomes the perfect location for work, play, homework, and eating, with views of the living spaces below.
The apartment has rift-cut white oak floors, as well as floor-to-ceiling white oak millwork in the living lounge and dining area.
Moneo Brock also designed the colorful, geometric carpets and the “PlexiJazz” translucent acrylic and colored vinyl screen, which help establish the general character of the interior design.
Dining Room & Kitchen
The expansive sliding glass doors in the main living area frame panoramic garden views. The deep timber extensions around the windows can now be used as bench-style seating to bring the family out into the garden, while the top eaves serve as shades to reduce heat from the strong sun exposure.
At the other end, he added floor-to-ceiling, built-in shelving, which has created a more streamlined look and eliminated the need for additional furniture.
Silver opened the kitchen to the dining room, creating the sense of one big space with a seamless flow. He also inserted sliding doors to an exterior patio.
In the upstairs apartment, a neutral color scheme complements the earthy tones of the coach house, while also letting its original architectural features shine.
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