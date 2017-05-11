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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/floors : dark hardwood

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Dark Hardwood Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Zachary filled the wall beneath the high windows with the Morrison Console from Egg Collective and the owners’ art collection. The Trumpet Lamp is from Lostine.
Zachary surrounded the owners’ existing table with a set of vintage chairs upholstered in Zac & Fox fabric. The chandelier is from Anthropologie.
In order to minimize the impact of the pony wall, Zachary had a built-in bench with storage installed. The seat cushion is fashioned from vintage fabric.
Intimate, wood-clad main rooms create a cohesive atmosphere.
The kitchen is partially enclosed by a thick wall containing a bathroom. The dining and living spaces are completely open to each other.
New cabinetry with a modern sensibility corrals clutter, and a smaller dining set better suits the scale of the kitchen’s eating nook.
The dining area lies just off the kitchen.
The rooftop bar looks out over the city.
The ideabox construction process goes easy on everything except quality, beauty and fun, using a highly efficient, indoor, quality-controlled construction process to build beautiful, comfortable boxes that fit your modern lifestyle.
Large windows create a light-filled interior.
A peek at the dining bar.
The light-filled dining area.
The trio, who are presently completing their tenth custom-built tiny house, approach their work with a great deal of empathy for their clients.
Cal and Macy enjoy a snack from Mom at the almost 14-foot-long walnut slab table sourced from Arborica in Marshall, California. The wood came from a tree that fell into a Palo Alto, California, street. A trio of Tom Dixon Beat Lamps provide the perfect counterpoint to a slew of black plastic Eames shell chairs from Herman Miller.
A Saarinen table and Eames chairs in the Public House.
London’s well-known gin-making experience can also be found at The Distillery, which is led by master distiller, Jake Burger. At The Ginstitute, you can concoct your own special blend of gin and take a journey through the spirit’s history.
West Village Terrace
A close-up of the dining room with large scale art.
Architect Drew Mandel updated a house in Toronto to look modern and cozy. The clients desired a warm material base for the interior so Mandel used American walnut for the flooring, millwork, and staircase. Loire limestone covers the landing below the steps and Calacatta marble clads the kitchen counters and island.
To create a better flow, they took out the wall between the kitchen and dining rooms and added a peninsula where they could put bar stools for people to hang out while they’re cooking. They also moved the range closer to the peninsula to create a better layout for entertaining. Finally, the installed new quartz countertops and cabinets. They salvaged some of the old cabinets and repurposed them in the laundry room downstairs.
Mary Blodgett and Carlton Calvin initially approached Fung + Blatt to design a ceramics studio on their Southern California property, which contains a 1950s house by modernist architect Calvin Straub.
The fourth-floor kitchen features appliances by Miele, and Heracleum II pendants by Bertjan Pot for Moooi hang over both the kitchen island and the dining table.
Living/Dining
The boys eating modern. (2016)
Wynants lives in the house with his wife, Hilde Louwagie, and their three children. His own circular seating design, Kosmos, is in the kitchen.