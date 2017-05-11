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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/floors : carpet

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Carpet Floors Design Photos and Ideas

Only used for special occasions, the fold-out dining table is concealed in a wooden panel that slides out from the wall. The folding stools are by Timber Dimensions.
The 53 rooms of The Durham Hotel – a mid-century modern boutique, hotel in the heart of downtown Durham are decked out in the bold Bauhaus colors of yellow, red and blue.