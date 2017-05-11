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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/floors : brick

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Brick Floors Design Photos and Ideas

A dining room bisects the property and sits between the middle and rear courtyards. It has an adjacent kitchen tucked off to the side.
The "transparent veranda" allows natural light to penetrate the building’s interior and connects the living areas to the exterior courtyards.
The dining area, which is just off the kitchen, features a built-in banquette.