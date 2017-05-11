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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/fireplace : two sided

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Two Sided Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

living
Both the living and dining areas benefit from the streamlined, two-sided fireplace.
Along with a soothing neutral palette, the living room in the Union Bay Residence also provides sweeping views of Lake Washington and beyond.
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The four-sided fireplace composed of travertine and steel is a focal point for the living and dining areas.
The living room, dining area, and kitchen have been designed as a single space within the main level.
The kitchen overlooks the dining and living room.
The dine-in kitchen and living area is divided by a double-sided fireplace and chimney.
A view of the open dining and living space.
Trout Lake | Olson Kundig