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All Photos/dining/lighting : recessed/fireplace : standard layout

Dining Room Recessed Lighting Standard Layout Fireplace Design Photos and Ideas

A custom table and bench in the dining room are paired with the Pike Dining Chairs from Room &amp; Board.
An open floor plan hosts the kitchen, dining, and living room. Strategic angled walls and window positions control the views of the neighborhood, as well as the greater vistas.
In the dining room, vintage Eames chairs surround the client’s table. The lighting overhead is the Helena Pendant from Kuzco. The Tadaima Console from Classicon sits against the wall.
The dining room.
The live-edge dining table is topped with a Lindsey Adelman chandelier.
This midcentury marvel was the personal home of architect Preston Bolton. Recent renovations honor the home's history; the dining room features large skylights, brick pillars, and iconic midcentury furnishings.
The dining area lies just off the kitchen.
The kitchen also includes a small dining area and a stone fireplace.
The custom-designed wood-burning fireplace was made in Italy.
Keeping the region’s temperate climate in mind, the architects have inserted sliding doors and operable windows throughout the home to enable ventilation and decrease the need for air conditioning.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
Floor-to-ceiling windows unveil a view of the stunning exterior scenery.