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All Photos/dining/lighting : floor/furniture : lamps

Dining Room Floor Lighting Lamps Design Photos and Ideas

"We really love flexible, unfussy spaces,
A coffee nook (featuring the same teal-blue tiles as the backsplash) is built into a corner of the kitchen next to the pantry, with a framed view of the eucalyptus trees that surround the home.
The lounge at the front of the home opens to the dining room, creating a seamless flow between the living spaces. The original cedar architraves were reworked and reinstalled, offering a connection to the original home.
Just off of the kitchen and living room, a bright and airy dining area provides direct access to the outdoors.
Inside, a grand central hall retains much of the original barn-like interior. The original redwood paneling lines the double-height space, which also includes a spiral staircase leading to a loft.
A 2014 remodel of Steel House #4 improved daylighting by opening the floor plan.
Suites include a spacious living and dining area, a full second bathroom, and a small, fully accessorized kitchen.
The dining hall's monochromatic tones are slightly offset by the brown cork tables flanked by new Fat dining chairs upholstered in Raf Simons' latest collection for Kvadrat.
Cork dining tables are lined up in the long dining hall to create a communal setting for lunch and dinner.
Designed to hug the body, Tom Dixon's new Fat seating is available as a dining chair, high stool, and lounge chair. Also pictured are Flash tables in black and new Opal lights.
An extravagant dinner will be served in a pop-up dining room under the gaze of Venus de Milo, the Greek goddess of love and beauty.
The dining room features original mahogany-paneled walls and globe pendant lighting.
Above the 606 Universal shelving by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, Molineus displays a Central Asian ikat wedding garment that dates to around 1900. The Gaku floor lamp at left is by Dagmar Mombach and Ingo Maurer.
A lofty and unusually shaped A-frame with plenty of snug corners, the house is ideally located for enjoying the views of Iceland’s black sand coastline and exploring the glaciers, waterfall, and stunning natural landscapes in the area.
The dining room features 1970s leather-and-brass dining chairs and a table concocted from a brass-and-silver base and a custom lacquered top. The cheerful blue paint enlivening the doorway is from Emery &amp; Cie.
High ceilings, exposed brick walls, and refinished wood floors now coexist with modern interventions, such as the stairwell composed of sapele, glass, and steel, and custom maple built-ins in the cozy library lounge. Time to pick up a copy of The House on Mango Street and tuck in.
In the dining area, a custom table is paired with Bertoia chairs; an Alvar Aalto stool sits beside an LC4 chaise longue by Le Corbusier. Pett Level, England Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
“The house really works well because we don’t have to sit in each other’s laps,” Mia says. A CH327 dining table and CH47 chairs by Hans Wegner for Carl Hansen &amp; Søn provide a gathering place on the first floor, lit by a vintage pendant and Gubi’s Pedrera PD2 floor lamp.
The designers handmade the custom table with meticulous attention to detail. After intentionally matching wood grains to ensure a smooth transition between pieces, the table was fitted into the kitchen island to transition the kitchen into the living area. The dining chairs and lounger are Eames for Herman Miller.